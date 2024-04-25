KP CM aide hands over cheque to athlete

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan on Wednesday handed over a check of Rs5 lakh to the prominent Martial Art Athlete Irfan Mehsood on behalf of Chief Minister here at his office in Peshawar.
He also announced to hire his services on honorary basis as coach in sports complex. The advisor assured that legend player Irfan Mehsud will also be recommended for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by the government in recognition of his services rendered in the field of Martial Art.
Irfan Mehsud met with the Adviser on Sports and discussed with him the activities of Martial Arts and the problems of athletes in the province. He also informed the sports advisor about his achievements in the respective sports. Secretary Sports Matiullah and Director General Sports Abdul Nasir were also present in the meeting.