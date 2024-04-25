KP CM aide hands over cheque to athlete

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan on Wednesday handed over a check of Rs5 lakh to the prominent Martial Art Athlete Irfan Mehsood on behalf of Chief Minister here at his office in Peshawar.

He also announced to hire his servic­es on honorary basis as coach in sports complex. The advisor assured that leg­end player Irfan Mehsud will also be rec­ommended for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by the government in recognition of his servic­es rendered in the field of Martial Art.

Irfan Mehsud met with the Adviser on Sports and discussed with him the activities of Martial Arts and the prob­lems of athletes in the province. He also informed the sports advisor about his achievements in the respective sports. Secretary Sports Matiullah and Direc­tor General Sports Abdul Nasir were also present in the meeting.