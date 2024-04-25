PBC upholds suspension of KP adviser’s license

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has upheld the decision of the disciplinary committee of the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Bar Council regarding suspension of the lawyer’s license.

The disciplinary committee had revoked the license of provincial advisor Mashal Yousafzai advo­cate, and the disciplinary commit­tee of the KP Bar Council had initi­ated action against her.

Chairman KP Bar Council, Shah Faisal Atman Khel, had nullified the decision of the KP Bar Council on Mashal Yousafzai’s request and reinstated the license.

The secretary of KP Bar Coun­cil appealed to the Pakistan Bar Council against the decision of Chairman KP Bar Council. The Pa­kistan Bar Council accepted the appeal and annulled the decision of the Chairman KP Bar Council.

In a letter, the Pakistan Bar Council said that the Chairman KP Bar Council does not have the au­thority to nullify the actions of the disciplinary committee.