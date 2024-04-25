Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PBC upholds suspension of KP adviser’s license

APP
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has upheld the decision of the disciplinary committee of the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Bar Council regarding suspension of the lawyer’s license. 

The disciplinary committee had revoked the license of provincial advisor Mashal Yousafzai advo­cate, and the disciplinary commit­tee of the KP Bar Council had initi­ated action against her.

Chairman KP Bar Council, Shah Faisal Atman Khel, had nullified the decision of the KP Bar Council on Mashal Yousafzai’s request and reinstated the license. 

The secretary of KP Bar Coun­cil appealed to the Pakistan Bar Council against the decision of Chairman KP Bar Council. The Pa­kistan Bar Council accepted the appeal and annulled the decision of the Chairman KP Bar Council. 

In a letter, the Pakistan Bar Council said that the Chairman KP Bar Council does not have the au­thority to nullify the actions of the disciplinary committee.

Would've concluded this trial in one week if had charge of the ATC - I : Judge Sipra 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1714019110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024