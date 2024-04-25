Seminary student shot by armed dacoits

Rawalpindi/islamabad - A gang of armed dacoits shot and injured a seminary student for resisting during a dacoity attempt in the Ratta Amral area. This incident is part of a series of robberies and dacoities where citizens were robbed of cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments, and other valuables in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The injured student, identified as Atta Ur Rehman, was promptly taken to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment by Rescue 1122 and police. In another occurrence, a dacoit snatched a purse from a woman at Sherzaman Colony on Tulsa Road and escaped on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, a group of three robbers armed with sophisticated weapons raided the house of Waseem in Quaid e Azam Colony, making away with 30 tola gold and three mobile phones. Additionally, dacoits robbed a chicken seller of Rs 70,000 cash and a mobile phone at gunpoint in Katarian Market, with New Town police handling the investigation.

In Islamabad, a gang of four masked robbers armed with guns invaded a house in G14/4, looting Rs 1.5 million in cash and 49 tolas of gold before fleeing the scene. Authorities have launched investigations into these incidents, with cases registered against the perpetrators.