Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters

Staff Reporter
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams have disconnected 144 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs five million in three days. This was stated in a meeting held under supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Muhammad Arshad to review the performance of recovery section. He directed officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters. He ordered to detect illegal connections and  improve the performance further regarding recovery. The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery. Deputy Director ordered recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of April.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024