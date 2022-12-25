Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated the Christian community of the country on Christmas and cut the Christmas cake with the Christian and other minorities community at his office here on Saturday. On the occasion, the chief minister said that he had given ownership rights to the Christian community by visiting Youhanabad and Kasur during his previous tenure. He announced once again to grant ownership rights to the minorities dwelling in katchi abadis. He apprised that the Punjab government had decided to give ownership rights to the Muslims along with granting ownership rights to the minorities residing in katchi abadis. CM highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah denoted a white colour in the national flag for the minorities, adding that to safeguard the rights of minorities was part of our duty. He revealed to fix the quota of minorities in employment by enhancing it from 2 per cent to 5 per cent. He added that special funds were being provided on the religious festivals of minorities as well. CM said that funds for the construction and repair work of churches had been increased. The chief minister maintained that the funds being provided for the welfare of minorities community were solely spent on their well-being. He outlined that the problems pertaining to constituencies of the elected representatives belonging to minorities community would be resolved on priority basis. He vowed to further strengthen the constituencies of Assembly members belonging to minorities. CM remarked that the doors of his office remain open all the time for the minorities community and would further strive with noble intentions to resolve all their problems as soon as possible. Members of Punjab Assembly Rafique Babu, Mahinder Pall Singh, Samuel Yaqoob, Udestor Chohan, Fouzia, Saira Raza, Political Assistants Robinson Aziz Francis, Aruj Raza Siami, Sumera Malik, Arch Bishop Sebesteen, Arch Bishop of Lahore, Dr. Majeed Abel, Moderator Presbyterian Church of Pakistan, Secretary Human Rights & Minorities Affairs , Secretary Information and other officials participated in the ceremony.