KARACHI- Dil­shad Ali defeated Muham­mad Zubair in the playoff during the final of the 25th Sindh Open Golf Champion­ship to win his first title at DHA Golf Club on Sunday. Muhammad Zubair and Dil­shad Ali were tied on 213 after 54 holes, resulting in a play-off to decide the win­ner. Sindh Golf Association President Khurram Khan graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.