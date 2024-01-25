Call to encourage inclusion of women in workforce

SIALKOT - President Sialkot Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Mary­am and Senior Vice President Gulzeb Waqas Awan have said that it is im­portant to encourage the inclusion of women in the workforce, therefore it is important to formulate effective pro­grams and policies along with their im­plementation. “It is also very important to improve the implementation of the laws that are already in force so that the women exporters and importers associated with the cottage industry of Sialkot can have equal business oppor­tunities with the male exporters. They can play their remarkable and proud role in the country’s economic and economic development. Opportuni­ties for women can be created through equity-based investment in business, education and health sectors, which are critical to economic growth,” they said in a joint statement. Meanwhile on January 24, Trade and Investment Officers, appointed by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan to Pakistani Missions abroad visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry for an interactive session with the business community including President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik.