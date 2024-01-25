Fazl looks at present politics through Islamic lens

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday the politics being practiced in the country was not in accordance with the Islamic principles.

Addressing a gathering at Jamia Qasimul Uloom, he said the current politics was based on interests. “Every candidate wants to become a member of the assembly,” he said, adding that politics was not the name of achieving power through wily tactics.

Rehman, who led the joint opposition alliance PDM to oust the PTI government, also lashed out at the PTI founder, saying national economy was on the downfall during his tenure.

The JUI-F chief said he had been making efforts for peace in the country. He pointed out that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan had escalated for a year. He said his party had put its weight behind the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, adding that there was no change in its stance.

The former minister for Kashmir affairs also slammed India for killing of innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied region.

Extending his support to madrassa-based education system, he said: “We believe in religious and modern education”.

