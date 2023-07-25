ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI chairman

SC directs police not to arrest Imran till Aug 9 in lawyer murder case.
ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Imran Khan in a case relating to contempt of the election body.
The ECP instructed Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) to arrest PTI Chief Imran Khan and present him before the electoral watchdog today. These instructions were issued owing to no-appearance of Imran Khan before the ECP.
The Commission asked the Islamabad IG to arrest PTI Chief Imran Khan, as he was not appearing before the electoral watchdog despite being summoned.
The ECP had last year initiated the contempt proceedings against PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Asad Umar and others for using foul language against the chief election commissioner. The commission had also served notices to them, asking the reasons behind using foul language against ECP chief. Khan in his speeches had repeatedly targeted the ECP chief.
It may be mentioned here that former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had tendered an apology to the ECP in the contempt case filed against him. He argued that his stance was the party’s narrative at that time as he was spokesman of the party.
Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar had earlier challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high courts, arguing that the Elections Act 2017, Section 10, which empowers the ECP to punish for contempt, was against the Constitution. The top court had allowed the ECP to continue with the proceedings against them. On June 21, the ECP had decided to frame charges against Imran, Fawad, and Umar in July.
A local court on Monday approved bails of PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in alleged illegal ‘nikah’ case, and sought arguments on petitions seeking their acquittal.
Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case regarding the marriage of Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi.
The petitioner’s lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi objected over the exemption from appearance request of Imran Khan and said that no case of the accused could be heard without his attendance.
He said that the lawyer could not be changed for the sake of one person. Imran Khan’s junior counsel said that the power of attorney for Bushra Bibi would also be submitted today. Rizwan Abbasi opposed the request and said that it also could not be filed in absence of the accused.
Later, Imran Khan appeared before the court and requested for one time exemption from appearance was filed by Bushra Bibi. Her lawyer argued that his client had to appear in IHC and then had to join investigation in FIR registered by Kohsar Police Station.
The court instructed the accused to submit surety bonds for the bails and sought arguments in petition seeking their acquittal on July 26. The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday barred the authorities from arresting PTI chief Imran Khan till August 9 in the lawyer murder.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali conducted hearing of the former prime minister’s appeal against the order of a division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC). The PTI chief had moved the apex court against his nomination in the murder case of Shar Advocate.
Imran Khan in pursuance of the Court direction appeared before the bench along with his lawyers. He was also surrounded by journalists in the courtroom.
At this, a journalist asked from him about the possibility of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar being appointed as caretaker prime minister, to which Khan said, “There cannot be a bigger joke than that.”
He was questioned whether anyone had made any “backdoor contact”, to which he responded in the negative. One journalist asked about his “expectations” from the SC, Imran said: “I expect justice from the Supreme Court.”
As for his expectations from Chief Justice-designate Qazi Faez Isa, Imran paused for a moment before saying, “Let’s see what happens.”
During the hearing, the prosecutor general Balochistan asked the Court to instruct the former premier to appear before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to investigate the lawyer’s murder case. However, Justice Afridi said that the court would not issue such an order at this stage.
“On what grounds do you wish to include the PTI chairman in the investigation?” asked Justice Naqvi. The advocate general said the FIR justified the PTI chief’s inclusion in the probe.
The bench while rejecting the Balochistan government’s request, also turned down Imran’s plea for adjourning the hearing to a later date. Justice Afridi remarked that the investigation report in the case had been submitted and the court had to examine the facts.
Justice Hilali observed that the petitioner has challenged the contents of the FIR. The petitioner’s lawyer Latif Khosa said that the JIT is controversial, and “we do not accept it”.
A division bench of the BHC comprising Chief Justice Naeem Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana on 15-06-23 had dismissed the PTI chief’s application to quash an FIR registered on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s son. In the FIR Imran Khan was nominated regarding the assassination of Shar.
Shar was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Alamo Chowk on Airport Road on June 06, this year. According to the police, the senior Supreme Court lawyer received 15 bullet injuries and died on the spot. Two days later, the police booked Imran Khan in the case on the complaint of the lawyer’s son.
The murdered lawyer, Shar, had filed a constitutional petition against the former PM in the BHC, seeking proceedings against the former premier under Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution. Earlier, the IG Balochistan submitted the investigation report of Shar’s murder case to the court, which stated that according to the FIR, the victim was being threatened for filing a petition under Article 6 against Imran.
The report stated that during the investigation, a seven-member JIT was formed by the Ministry of Interior on June 8. Since then, eight meetings of the JIT have been held under the chairmanship of DIG CTD.
The JIT had decided to investigate four individuals on the matter, one of which was the PTI chief, the report revealed. Summons notices were sent to the deposed premier on June 19 in this regard.