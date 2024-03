HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University Tan­dojam has postponed mid­term examination sched­uled on 25 March (Monday) due to Holi festival. The Spokesman of University announced that mid term examinations have been postponed at Main Campus, Sub Campus Umerkot and Khairpur College of Agricul­ture engineering and Tech­nology. New Schedule will be issued later while Holi­day is also announced for Hindu Employees.