Friday, May 26, 2023
PTI teeters as Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema part ways with party

Web Desk
11:56 PM | May 25, 2023
National

In another shocking development, two prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema, quit party membership and all positions.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday night where the leaders expressed their condemnation of the events that occurred on May 9.

Jamshed Cheema stated that he believed that those responsible for the attack on Jinnah House on May 9 should be punished according to the law. He also revealed that the lack of action to stop Imran Khan's narrative after the regime change was also a failure on his part.

Musarrat Cheema also expressed her regret for the tragic incident on May 9, calling it a "pity" and a "tragedy". She stated that her family's safety and security were her top priority and that she was therefore quitting politics and PTI for the time being.

Grateful salute: COAS presents Rs25 million to families of ICT police martyrs

Both were arrested after 9/5 incidents.

Earlier, PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari also announced resigning from party positions and "distanced herself" from the party.

The IHC ordered her release from the Adiala jail, where she had been detained for almost a week in connection with violent protests that erupted after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Addressing a presser, she said she strongly condemned "unconstitutional and illegal" attacks on military installations on May 9, adding that it was a sad day for every Pakistani.

“I want to spend my time with my family and concentrate on my profession,” she added.

She went on to say that those involved in May 9 attacks should be brought to justice, adding that peace should prevail in the country. “I’m under no pressure to quit the party,” he added.

A week ago, Ms Bokhari was arrested once again shortly after being released from custody.

PM condoles with Ayaz Sadiq over demise of his brother

Ms Bokhari was arrested outside Adiala Jail, where armed personnel of the Islamabad police apprehended the PTI leader and swiftly transported her to an undisclosed location.

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023