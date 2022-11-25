Share:

FAISALABAD - Mamu Kanjan police registered cases against owners of two brick kilns over forced child labour here on Thursday.

A team of labour department during inspection found the children working on two brick kilns. On the report of As­sistant Director Labour Muhammad Shahbaz, cases were registered against owners Rizwan and Iftikhar.

DC FOR COLLECTIVE EFFORTS FOR WELFARE OF SPECIAL PERSONS

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has stressed the need of collective efforts for rehabilitation and welfare of special persons with disabilities.

Visiting the Government Special Education Centre W-Block Madina Town here on Thursday, he said that although it was a difficult to manage children with any disability, yet the teachers and administrators of the institution deserve full praise as they were successfully carrying out this difficult task.

He said that the people with disabili­ties were an integral part of the society. “Therefore, we all are duty bound to take necessary steps for their welfare and rehabilitation”, he added.

The DC visited classrooms and dis­tributed gifts among special children. He said that a water filtration plant had also been installed in a nearby park which would facilitate the gen­eral public as well as children of the institute.

Chairman APTAPMA Sheikh Mu­hammad Asghar Qadri Nasir Zia, En­gineer Hafiz Ehtsham Javed and other industrialists, District Officer Special Education Abdul Sattar, Centre Prin­cipal Sana Rauf and instructors were also present.

NEW MACHINERY PROVIDED TO WESTERN PARKING YARD OF WASA

New machinery has been provided to Western Parking Yard of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to im­prove WASA services.

MPA Mian Khiyal Kastro along with MPA Shakeel Shahid, Habqooq Gill and Firdous Rae inaugurated the new machinery and said that WASA was provided funds of Rs.3.90 billion under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Package. The WASA utilized Rs.400 million to purchase new machinery and vehicles for its Western Parking Yard to improve its performance by redressing public complaints on pri­ority basis.

As many as 19 new vehicles were handed over to West Zone while re­maining funds would be used to im­prove service of other zones, he added.

Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javaid, Director General FDA Dr Zahid Ikram, Managing Director WASA Jab­bar Anwar and others were also pres­ent on the occasion.