FAISALABAD - Mamu Kanjan police registered cases against owners of two brick kilns over forced child labour here on Thursday.
A team of labour department during inspection found the children working on two brick kilns. On the report of Assistant Director Labour Muhammad Shahbaz, cases were registered against owners Rizwan and Iftikhar.
DC FOR COLLECTIVE EFFORTS FOR WELFARE OF SPECIAL PERSONS
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has stressed the need of collective efforts for rehabilitation and welfare of special persons with disabilities.
Visiting the Government Special Education Centre W-Block Madina Town here on Thursday, he said that although it was a difficult to manage children with any disability, yet the teachers and administrators of the institution deserve full praise as they were successfully carrying out this difficult task.
He said that the people with disabilities were an integral part of the society. “Therefore, we all are duty bound to take necessary steps for their welfare and rehabilitation”, he added.
The DC visited classrooms and distributed gifts among special children. He said that a water filtration plant had also been installed in a nearby park which would facilitate the general public as well as children of the institute.
Chairman APTAPMA Sheikh Muhammad Asghar Qadri Nasir Zia, Engineer Hafiz Ehtsham Javed and other industrialists, District Officer Special Education Abdul Sattar, Centre Principal Sana Rauf and instructors were also present.
NEW MACHINERY PROVIDED TO WESTERN PARKING YARD OF WASA
New machinery has been provided to Western Parking Yard of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to improve WASA services.
MPA Mian Khiyal Kastro along with MPA Shakeel Shahid, Habqooq Gill and Firdous Rae inaugurated the new machinery and said that WASA was provided funds of Rs.3.90 billion under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Package. The WASA utilized Rs.400 million to purchase new machinery and vehicles for its Western Parking Yard to improve its performance by redressing public complaints on priority basis.
As many as 19 new vehicles were handed over to West Zone while remaining funds would be used to improve service of other zones, he added.
Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javaid, Director General FDA Dr Zahid Ikram, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar and others were also present on the occasion.