ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he would not tolerate any laxity in the implementation of the Kisan Package announced by the incumbent government. The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on the execution of the package, said the government was providing a subsidy on the tube wells to farmers in the flood-ravaged areas. he said the government was extending all possible support to the farmers in this distressing moment to enable them to sow the upcoming crop. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to use Gwadar Port for the cargo of 50% of wheat and urea as the operationalisation of the port was essential for the uplift of the Balochistan province. he also assured that the government would take all possible measures to operationalise the Gwadar Port. During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the implementation of the Kisan Package, tube well subsidy to the farmers in flood-hit areas, and facilitation of the farmers for the upcoming crop. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Engineer Khurram Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State Dr Musaddiq Malik, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema and senior officials attended the meeting.