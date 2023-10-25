Saturday, October 28, 2023
CCP, ACCA join hands to create awareness of Competition Law

CCP, ACCA join hands to create awareness of Competition Law
OUR STAFF REPORT
October 25, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) will jointly create awareness of the Competition Law among ACCA members.
ACCA, a global professional body of finance professionals, has a vast member base in Pakistan, serving in various sectors. As per the discussion held between CCP and ACCA, Continued Professional Development (CPD) activities will be carried out across Pakistan for ACCA members. The CPD will focus on Competition Law, which will benefit the ACCA members, businesses, and consumers. CCP will also offer internship opportunities to fresh ACCA members and affiliates in various departments of the Commission. This will provide them with valuable hands-on experience in the field of Competition Law and regulatory processes.
The meeting was attended from CCP by Salman Amin, Member (OFT, Exemption & Advocacy), Shahzad Hussain, DG Legal & Advocacy, and Salman Zafar, HOD C&TA & Finance CCP whereas the ACCA side was represented by Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, and Asad Malik, Head of Business Development – North.

