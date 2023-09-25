Makeup materials from Roman era unearthed in ancient city of Aizanoi in Türkiye

KUTAHYA-Archaeologists in the ancient city of Aizanoi in western Türkiye uncovered remnants of cosmetic products, including jewelry items and makeup materials, used by Roman women more than 2,000 years ago. Aizanoi is renowned for its well-preserved Temple of Zeus in Anatolia, listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2012. Gokhan Coskun, an archaeologist at Dumlupinar University and ] head of the excavation, said the majority of the work took place in the agora (marketplace) to the east of the Temple of Zeus. Coskun said his team reached the 2,000-year-old shops in the marketplace. “Our work is not limited to just inside the shops. It continues around them as well,” he said. During excavations, the team discovered various inscriptions providing insights into the establishment and operation of the ancient shops, shedding light on the city’s commercial and social structure.