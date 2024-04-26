4 hostages recovered in Ghotki operation

GHOTKI - Police successfully rescued four individuals, including two police officers, who were being transferred by the bandits from one location to another during a retaliatory operation in Shah Belo, Kacha. Inspector General Sikander Hamid Khoso stated, “We will not retreat; we will restore peace.” He spoke to the media after the funeral prayers of the martyred officers. DIG said that wherever there is conflict or war, there will be losses. “We won’t spear their facilitators,” he added. Two missing police officers were recovered, while four civilians abducted on Wednesday were also rescued after a clash with the bandits. Recall that on the previous day, armed bandits had attacked a police check post in Ghotki, resulting in an exchange of fire where one bandit was killed and a police officer martyred. Near Sukkur-Multan Motorway, armed men had launched an assault on a police check post. The bandits had abducted a total of eight individuals, including two police officers. After the attack, a fierce exchange of fire ensued between the police officers and the bandits. Among the abducted were Aamir Sarki, Khadim Hussain Sarki, and Babu Phor. The police launched a massive operation to trace the bandits and recover the abductees. Following the incident, relatives of the abductees staged a sit-in on the national highway connecting Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab, causing traffic jams on both sides of the road. In Jacobabad, bandits had kidnapped three individuals in a single day, bringing the total number of abductions to nine this month.