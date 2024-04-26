Police intensify crackdown against menace of drugs across Punjab

LAHORE : - Punjab police teams have accelerated the crackdown against menace of drugs across the Punjab. Anti-narcotics targeted operations have been intensified across the province in reference to the Drug Free Punjab campaign. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that during the last 24 hours more than 300 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore, 122 cases were registered against the accused involved in drug trafficking and 125 accused were arrested. 52 kilograms of charas and 1346 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that during the special campaign that started on February 26, 17251 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug suspects across the province. 8142 cases were registered against drug dealers and 8631 accused were arrested. 5497 kg of charas, 97 kg of heroin, 216 kg of opium, 27 kg of Ice, 108183 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the ongoing campaign against cruel criminals who poison the young generation should be intensified. RPOs and DPOs should expose all the accused involved in the supply chain and brought to justice. IG Punjab further said that big fish involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking should be dealt with iron hands. Meanwhile, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has successfully completed the training of 50 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) from the National Police Academy. The training focused on artificial intelligence-based modern policing methods, including the use of safe city technology and the virtual women police station. The ASPs were briefed on the working of the Virtual Women Police Station, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan.

They were also informed about the 19 traffic violation detection systems installed in Lahore, a first in South Asia. Additionally, they were briefed on the 100 modern emergency panic buttons and 50 location-based free Wi-Fi projects.

The training aimed to equip the young officers with the latest technology and modern policing methods to combat crime and provide better services to the citizens.

Chief Administration Officer Shoaib Mahmood emphasized that the traditional policing era is over, and artificial intelligence is being used worldwide to combat crime.

The PSCA’s training course will help the officers in modern investigation techniques and crime prevention. The police officers will be able to respond more effectively to emergency calls and provide better services to the citizens.