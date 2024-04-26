President IIUI role in higher education promotion

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari commended the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) for its significant contribution to the promotion of higher education in Pakistan. He assured his full support for the institution’s uplift during a meeting with IIUI President Professor Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and Rector Professor Dr. Samina Malik at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, the university’s rector briefed President Zardari on IIUI’s performance and services in the higher education sector. Discussions centered on the institution’s overall performance and administrative matters.

President Zardari was informed about IIUI’s Strategic Plan 2022-2026 aimed at promoting research, development, innovation, and digitalization. This plan is expected to enhance the university’s financial and administrative affairs significantly.

Furthermore, President Zardari learned that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had extended assistance for the uplift and development of IIUI. Saudi Arabia’s support included funding for the construction of a new university block and the provision of modern educational facilities.