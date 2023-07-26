Tackling the smoking epidemic in Pakistan through less harmful alternatives

KARACHI-Smoking has been proven to increase the risk of heart disease, and respiratory problems. One of the main factors contributing to preventable diseases and early deaths worldwide is smoking. To help people stop smoking, there are numerous services available, such as support groups, medicine, and counselling.

Pakistan, like many countries around the world, faces a significant public health challenge posed by smoking. The harmful effects of smoking on individuals’ health and the burden it places on the healthcare system cannot be overstated. And while it is imperative to find solutions and provide support to those who wish to quit smoking, it is also crucial to approach the issue with empathy and offer viable alternatives to smokers who wish to continue smoking. By advocating for less harmful alternatives, we can foster a positive change in Pakistan’s smoking culture, and provide less harmful options to those who will continue to smoke.

The best one can do for their health is to quit smoking altogether.Many people, despite knowing the health risks and despite the countless warnings on cigarettes, choose to continue smoking. Fortunately, emerging evidence suggests that harm reduction strategies, such as switching to less harmful alternatives, can significantly reduce the health risks associated with smoking.

Alternative products to traditional cigarettes can help smokers reduce the harms associated with smoking. Heated tobacco products are another option, as they heat tobacco at lower temperatures and create a vapor instead of smoke; this reduces the production of dangerous chemicals associated with combustion. Electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), also known as e-cigarettes or vaping devices, offer a different choice by heating up a liquid containing nicotine and producing an aerosol meant for inhalation. It is important to note that while these alternatives may be less harmful than traditional cigarettes, they’re not completely risk-free. Promoting less harmful alternatives represents a pragmatic approach to address Pakistan’s smoking problem. Smoking is a serious health risk that can have devastating consequences for individuals and societies. By taking steps to provide accurate information and promote less harmful alternatives to smoking, the government can help reduce the number of smokers in Pakistan.