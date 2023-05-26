PM Shehbaz inaugurates K-Four project to provide clean water to Karachi residents

In a ceremony held at the Sindh chief minister house on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of the K-Four project, aimed at addressing the longstanding issue of clean water scarcity in Karachi.

The event was attended by prominent political figures, including members of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

During his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for the supportive remarks made by Bilawal Bhutto, the Chairman of the PPP. He referred to Bilawal Bhutto as his younger brother and acknowledged the efforts of the coalition government in working together to overcome challenges and maintain unity over the past year.

Reflecting on the political landscape, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of unity in governance and credited it with enabling the government to confront significant challenges. He particularly highlighted the events of May 9, which he described as the darkest day in Pakistan's history due to an attempted political upheaval by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Shehbaz Sharif praised the unity of the parliament in foiling the conspiracy, which he believed was backed by external forces.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan's economic development had been hindered by political chaos in the past year. However, he remained optimistic and expressed determination to resolve various issues, including inflation, in order to restore Pakistan's standing.

He assured the public that the government would tackle all challenges and work towards regaining the country's lost position.

Shehbaz Sharif also addressed the controversy surrounding the K-Four project, highlighting its significance for the people of Karachi. He criticized the politicization of the project and accused the former Prime Minister Imran Khan of neglecting it, highlighting that his administration would prioritize its completion.

Shehbaz Sharif condemned the use of inflammatory language in politics, particularly citing a statement allegedly made by a political leader to burn military installations. He vowed to focus on the welfare of the people and stressed that access to clean water was a fundamental right for all citizens.

The prime minister declared that the allocation of funds for the four projects, including K-Four, would be a top priority in the upcoming budget. He underscored the economic importance of Karachi as the country's highest-earning city and stated that politicizing issues related to drinking water in such a metropolis was unacceptable.

The K-Four project holds great promise for the residents of Karachi, who have long struggled with inadequate access to clean water. With the foundation stone laid and a renewed commitment from the prime minister, the project is expected to address this pressing issue and improve the quality of life for the city's inhabitants.