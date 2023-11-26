Hamas halts hostage release, accuses Israel of breaking deal

UN patrol vehicle damaged by gunfire from Israeli military in southern Lebanon, peacekeeping force says.
Israel military chief says will immediately return to striking in Gaza Strip once ceasefire ends.
GAZA/JERUSALEM - Hamas said Saturday they are delaying the handover of Israeli hostages on the second day of truce until Israel commits to letting aid lorries into northern Gaza.
Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, also accused Israel of not following the terms of the agreement for hostage releases.
Hamas issued a statement saying they were delaying the release of hostages until the “terms of agreement” were agreed to by Israel relating to aid and the release of Palestinian prisoners.
“The Al-Qassam Brigades decide to delay the release of the second batch of prisoners until the occupation adheres to the terms of the agreement related to the entry of relief trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, and due to the failure to adhere to the agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners,” the military wing of Hamas said on Telegram.
A senior Hamas official says a second handover of Israeli hostages was being delayed due to Israeli violations of the pause agreement reached between the two sides. The official also claimed Israel had stopped 97 aid trucks from reaching northern Gaza, and also flew drones over southern Gaza.
Israel denies breaking the terms of a Qatar-brokered agreement - which brought in a four-day halt in hostilities in exchange for the release of hostages in Gaza - and the release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons. A group of up to 14 hostages was expected to be released later Saturday. Hamas official, speaking to the BBC, also said that Israel made significant changes to the agreed list of Palestinian prisoners to be released. He also claimed that the Israel Defense Forces killed two Palestinians in Beit Hanoun in Gaza, in an area where Palestinians are allowed to move.
On the other hand, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi says the military will immediately return to striking in the Gaza Strip once the ceasefire with Hamas ends. Halevi, speaking to soldiers, says the ceasefire and hostage deal would not have happened without the IDF’s pressure on Hamas. “We do not intend, do not want, and are not ready to stop this effort before we return all the hostages... it is our moral duty to bring them back,” he says. Halevi says the IDF will use the pause in fighting to “study, to better prepare our abilities and also to rest a little.” “And we will return immediately at the end of the ceasefire to attacking Gaza, to maneuver in Gaza. We will do it to dismantle Hamas and also to create great pressure to return as quickly as possible and as many hostages as possible, down to the last of them,” he says. “We have an obligation to fight and also to risk our lives so that [Israeli citizens] can return to live in safety, and we have hostages that we will do everything to bring them home,” Halevi adds.
Seventy trucks carrying food, water, fuel and medical supplies have entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the second day of the agreed temporary truce, according to a border crossing spokesperson Saturday.
The aid includes three trucks containing 150,000 liters of fuel, and four trucks with natural gas, Hesham Edwan said. Edwan added there is an ongoing effort for more trucks to enter the Gaza Strip today, to meet the 200 trucks quota agreed upon in the humanitarian deal.
The United Nations said Friday 137 trucks carrying aid, including 129,000 liters of fuel and four trucks of gas, were off-loaded in Gaza on the first day of the pause, marking the largest humanitarian convoy to enter the strip since October 7.
Gunfire from Israeli military in southern Lebanon A United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was damaged after its patrol was hit by Israel Defense Forces gunfire, UNIFIL said Saturday. The patrol was hit around 12 p.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) in the area of Aytaroun, in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This incident occurred during a period of relative calm along the Blue Line,” it said, adding that no peacekeepers were injured.
The force’s head of mission and force commander, Maj. Gen. Arolodo Lázaro Sáenz, on Friday urged those exchanging fire along the Blue Line to halt “this cycle of violence, strongly reminding everyone that any further escalation could have devastating consequences,” UNIFIL said.
17 injured Palestinians have entered Egypt Seventeen injured Palestinians have entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing Saturday, an Egyptian government official told CNN. The official added that 340 aid trucks entered the crossing from the Egyptian side, but have so far not made it to the Gaza side as they must be searched by Israel beforehand. The aid trucks included seven fuel trucks and four gas trucks, per the official. Meanwhile, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories COGAT says Saturday morning, “four tanks of fuel and four tanks of cooking gas were transferred from Egypt to UN humanitarian aid organizations in the southern Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing.”