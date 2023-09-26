Capital’s waste management system to be further improved

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan, stated on Monday that the government plans to further improve the waste management system in the federal capital.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of an environment-friendly incinerator at Karpa, the minister noted that the federal capital generates 5,000 kg of hospital waste. He emphasized that the country is grappling with the challenges of climate change, adding, “We must provide the best healthcare facilities to the people. A better healthcare system will result in improved public health.”

Dr. Jan continued, saying, “We are striving to enhance healthcare services with the available resources.” He also announced that the government intends to enhance the facilities at Basic Health Units in the federal capital and embark on a digitization initiative for the healthcare system.