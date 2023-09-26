We are deceiving ourselves for the last 75 years: Sindh Governor

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori while addressing a conference held at the Governor House on the topic of climate change said that nothing will change unless we ourselves want it.

To change something, we must first change ourselves. He further said that we achieved everything but could not give anything to our country. He said that the previous rulers had claimed to plant billion trees, where are those billion trees? If each person plants 5 trees in his share and protects them, we can deal with climate change.

He said that we are doing everything for ourselves, as a nation we have no respect in the world, we are deceiving ourselves for the last 75 years.

He said that work requires intention, 50 thousand people are being given IT courses to make people stand on their feet. So far, ration has been distributed to lakhs of people, people’s problems are being solved through Bell of Hope, health cards will be given to five lakhs to facilitate treatment.

He said that we have to work together, we have to be each other’s messiah, we have to start from ourselves to move forward, everyone should do their part and there will definitely be some change. The conference was organised by the Consumer Association of Pakistan, which was addressed by the chairman of the association, Kokab Iqbal, Farhan Isa, Dr Mirza Akhtar Baig, Fazal Karim Dadabhai and others.