FAISALABAD - At least six persons were killed and 13 others including three women and a child injured in a road accident near Dharam­pura, Gojra-Pansera Road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a speeding mini-truck rammed into a Hiace coaster in the limits of tehsil Gojra, district Toba Tek Singh, from rear side near Chak No 279 Dharampura.

Resultantly, both vehicles caught fire. The firefighting teams reached the site imme­diately and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

Those killed and injured in the accident were yet to be identified. The firefighting team also found four burnt bodies from the coaster and one from the mini-truck. How­ever, two others died due to head injuries. The injured were rushed to THQ hospital, Gojra, and a private hospital in Panserah. Police concerned also reached the site and col­lected forensic evidence from the accident site.

FIVE BOOKED FOR STEALING OIL FROM PIPELINE

Five persons were booked on the charge of stealing oil from the PARCO main pipeline near Chak 196-RB in Chak Jhumra police pre­cincts. A police sources said here on Wednesday that PAR­CO Security Officer ASO Riaz Ahmed filed a complaint that Muhammad Ahmed and four others had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 196-RB Nulewala and stole a huge quantity of oil from the pipe­line by fixing a clump on it. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.