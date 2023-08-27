KP Health Adviser takes action about shortage of medicines

PESHAWAR - The provincial government has written a letter to the Director General of Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, regarding the availability of essential medicines. They have directed him to submit an immediate report on this matter of public interest, while also ensuring the provision of the best healthcare facilities to the general public.

Incidents of medicine shortages have been reported in various hospitals, RHCs, and BHOs, compromising patient treatment due to a lack of medicines, the letter stated. All concerned parties have been instructed in the letter to address the shortages and inconsistent availability of essential medicines in various hospitals, Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and Basic Health Units (BHUs) within the province.

Such shortages can have severe consequences for patient care, leading to compromised treatment outcomes and putting stress on both patients and healthcare providers, the letter warns. Dr. Riaz Anwar, the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Health, has taken this issue seriously and directed the DG of Health to ensure the availability of essential medicines in all healthcare facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The DG Health has issued directives for immediate intervention and protective measures to address this issue as a top priority.