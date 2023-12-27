Iraq slams US after deadly strikes on pro-Iran forces

BAGHDAD-US air strikes targeting pro-Iranian forces in Iraq claimed at least one life and drew an angry response from Baghdad Tuesday amid high regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Iraq condemned as “a clear hostile act” the US strikes, saying they had killed one member of the security forces and wounded 18 other people, including civilians.

Washington has repeatedly targeted sites used by Iran and its allied forces in Iraq and Syria in response to dozens of attacks on American and allied forces since the October 7 outbreak of the Gaza war.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “US military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq”. Austin said, “These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias.” The attacks had included a drone strike Monday by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Arbil Air Base, Austin said. It wounded three US military personnel.