Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary arrangements finalised

LARKANA-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements to observe the 16th martyrdom anniversary of the assassinated chairperson of the party and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto falls on Wednesday in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.
Proceedings of the anniversary will start at 1.00 pm on December 27, 2023 (Wednesday), there will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. A documentary, depicting the life and achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.
Separate camps have been set up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir. Reception camps have also been established.

