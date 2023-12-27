Sports organisers call on Additional Chief Secretary and IG Sindh Police

LAHORE - Ghulam Muhammad Khan, President of Karachi Basketball Association, and Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary of Karachi Shooting Ball Association, recently held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary of Sindh Home, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, and IG Sindh Police, Raja Rifat Mukhtar.

During the meeting, the sports organisers discussed various sports-related issues and extended their full support, along with athletes and technical officials, to the Sindh administration and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8. The primary aim is to ensure the smooth conduct of peaceful elections across the province. Both parties emphasized the crucial role of the sports sector in contributing to the electoral process, highlighting its potential to promote harmony and engagement. The organisers pledged their commitment to assist in maintaining a peaceful and secure environment during the electoral proceedings.

In response, the Additional Chief Secretary and IG Sindh Police expressed gratitude for the sports organisers’ support and goodwill. They assured that, in the future, the Sindh government would actively involve the sports sector at various levels whenever deemed necessary, recognizing the valuable role it can play in contributing to the electoral process.