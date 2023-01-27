Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi apologized to the family of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for his hurtful statement over his arrest.

On Thursday, Mr. Elahi in veil words cheered the arrest of Mr. Chaudhry, who was taken into custody for threatening remarks against officials of the electoral body earlier this week, at an event in Lahore. Without naming anyone, he remarked things would have been better had the arrest been made earlier.

An audio conversation purportedly between the former CM and an unidentified person also emerged yesterday wherein the former could be heard abusing Fawad Chaudhry for advocating the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Soon after his comments, the PML-Q leader felt regret as he shared a tweet on Thursday night to express an apology for what he said against the PTI bigwig.

Now, he phoned Fawad Chaudhry’s brother Faisal Fareed to say “sorry” for hurting the sentiments of his family. The former chief minister also condemned the arrest of the PTI leader in a fake case. He also expressed solidarity with the family of Mr. Chaudhry.

In reply, Mr. Fareed appreciated the big-heartedness of the former CM, saying: “You are our elder and we see you as a respectable person”.