Share:

ISLAMABAD - A solo show of paintings by legendary artist Muhammad Javed concluded here Thursday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The show displayed the artworks of Muhammad Javed, a living legend in the field of fine arts. The exhibition was followed by the launching of a book titled “Muhammad Javed - A Versatile Artist” written by Shabnam Abbasi and edited by Dr. Shaukat Mehmood. Muhammad Javed has standing in the field of fine arts (painting) for about six decades and is a living legend. After graduating in fine arts from the National College of Arts, Lahore in 1962, he continuously explored the ideology of modern art and created his individual idiom, and contributed a lot to the field.

He has participated in a number of group exhibitions and has several solo shows at his credit held in the country and abroad. He remained an MIT scholar and won the first Annual Distinguished Artist Award in 1989, which was given for the first time by MIT. Later, he also received some awards from local institutions and societies. Muhammad Javed not only painted city heritage but delineated varied socio-economic, cultural, and political subjects.

His artwork has historic relevance and represents realities of life, developed through a process of creating interesting forms, building composition by dividing space, depicting objects, and manipulating the canvas skillfully. Moreover, he probed new dimensions in modern calligraphic paintings and introduced a unique style.