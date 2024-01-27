India’s alleged involvement in sup­porting terrorism in Balochistan, Pakistan, has raised serious con­cerns about its conduct on the interna­tional stage. A careful analysis of the provided material reveals a disturbing pattern of In­dia’s clandestine support for separatist forces, jeopardiz­ing regional stability and un­dermining the integrity of Pak­istan. The evidence presented in the material points towards a long-standing history of India’s association with terrorist activities in Pakistan. The Global Times investigates solid proof suggesting that India provides finan­cial backing, weapons, and training to insurgent groups in Balochistan, such as the Baloch National Army (BNA) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Commander Sarfraz Ahmed Bungul­zai’s revelation in December 2023 adds weight to these allegations. Bungulzai, a former BNA member, disclosed that India played a significant role in or­chestrating a helicopter crash in 2022, which resulted in the martyrdom of Pakistani army officials. He claimed that after receiving funds from India, the secessionist group BRAS took re­sponsibility for the incident, shedding the blood of their own Baloch people.

The confessional video statement of Indian spy agent Kulbhushan Yadav in March 2016 further strengthens the case against India. Yadav, allegedly ar­rested red-handed, admitted to con­ducting activities with Baloch insur­gents under India’s command, leading to the killing and maiming of Pakistani citizens. The Inter Services Public Rela­tions of Pakistan highlighted multiple instances where India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) funded elements in Pakistan to spread unrest.

India’s double standards in counter­terrorism are starkly evident. While projecting itself as a victim of terror­ism on the international stage, it simul­taneously supports separatist groups in Pakistan, notably in Balochistan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry and observ­ers rightly criticize India’s inconsistent approach, highlighting the need for a unified global stance against terrorism.

Pakistani scholars emphasize India’s long history of interference in Paki­stan’s affairs, dating back to the times of independence. The revelation that India views the breakup of Pakistan as in its interest further underscores the depth of its meddling in regional stability.

India’s role beyond its territorial boundaries to commit terrorism is a cause for significant concern. By desta­bilizing governments, especially in Pak­istan, India repeatedly challenges the integrity, solidarity, and sovereignty of the nation. This pattern of behavior raises questions about India’s commit­ment to fostering peace in the region.

India’s efforts to tarnish Pakistan’s image globally through serious terror­ism allegations, aiming to deter invest­ments and blacklist it in international forums like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), raise serious questions about its commitment to genuine coun­terterrorism efforts. China, a key ally of Pakistan, opposes this double stan­dard, emphasizing that supporting and using terrorist groups for selfish inter­ests will backfire and harm internation­al and regional security.

The material also sheds light on how China-aided projects, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), become targets of terror at­tacks orchestrated by groups support­ed by Pakistan’s rivals, aiming to sabo­tage the friendship between China and Pakistan. India’s backing of terrorism in regions like Balochistan is not only an attempt to destabilize Pakistan but also to obstruct and undermine the con­struction of key projects like the CPEC.

In contrast to India’s covert actions, China has been actively involved in pro­moting economic development in Pak­istan through various projects. These initiatives aim to eliminate the root causes of terrorism and separatism by improving living standards and foster­ing regional stability.

Furthermore,India’s alleged involve­ment in supporting terrorism is not limited to its actions within the bor­ders of Pakistan. Recent incidents re­veal a transcontinental pattern of In­dian interference, involving the killing of Khalistan movement activists in the USA and Canada, shedding light on the extent of India’s covert agendas and its potential impact on global stability.

In addition to the evidence present­ed in the previous discussion regarding India’s alleged support for terrorism in Balochistan, recent incidents in the USA and Canada highlight a broader dimen­sion to India’s covert activities. The kill­ing of Khalistan movement activists in these countries suggests a concerted ef­fort by the Indian government to target individuals advocating for the rights of the Sikh community.

This transcontinental terrorism rais­es serious questions about India’s com­mitment to international norms and its respect for the sovereignty of other na­tions. The states concert killing of Kh­alistan movement activists in the USA and Canada implies a coordinated ef­fort by the Indian government beyond its territorial boundaries, demonstrat­ing a disregard for the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

Furthermore, negative activities at­tributed to India in the UK further un­derscore the global impact of India’s covert agendas. While the provided material primarily focuses on India’s involvement in supporting terrorism within Pakistan, the broader context suggests a pattern of behavior that ex­tends to different regions.

India’s double standards in counter­terrorism, as discussed in the context of Pakistan, are evident in its actions on the global stage. While projecting itself as a victim of terrorism, India engages in activities that challenge the stability and sovereignty of other nations. This not only raises concerns about region­al security but also prompts a reevalu­ation of India’s standing in the interna­tional community.

The killing of Khalistan movement activists in the USA and Canada adds a layer of complexity to India’s covert agendas. It highlights the potential far-reaching consequences of India’s ac­tions, prompting a need for a thorough investigation into its transcontinental activities. This dimension further em­phasizes the importance of a unified global stance against state-sponsored terrorism and interference in the inter­nal affairs of sovereign nations.

In conclusion, the evidence present­ed strongly suggests India’s involve­ment in supporting terrorism in Balo­chistan, raising serious questions about its international conduct. The international community needs to ad­dress this issue collectively, emphasiz­ing the importance of unified efforts against terrorism and promoting re­gional stability, while scrutinizing In­dia’s role beyond its borders in desta­bilizing governments and challenging the sovereignty of nations.

Dr Asif Channer

The writer is a Disaster Emergency Management Professional, Public Health Professional, Psychologist Criminologist and International Relations Expert as well as a freelance Columnist. He can be contacted at: dremergency

bwp@gmail.com