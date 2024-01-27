India’s alleged involvement in supporting terrorism in Balochistan, Pakistan, has raised serious concerns about its conduct on the international stage. A careful analysis of the provided material reveals a disturbing pattern of India’s clandestine support for separatist forces, jeopardizing regional stability and undermining the integrity of Pakistan. The evidence presented in the material points towards a long-standing history of India’s association with terrorist activities in Pakistan. The Global Times investigates solid proof suggesting that India provides financial backing, weapons, and training to insurgent groups in Balochistan, such as the Baloch National Army (BNA) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).
Commander Sarfraz Ahmed Bungulzai’s revelation in December 2023 adds weight to these allegations. Bungulzai, a former BNA member, disclosed that India played a significant role in orchestrating a helicopter crash in 2022, which resulted in the martyrdom of Pakistani army officials. He claimed that after receiving funds from India, the secessionist group BRAS took responsibility for the incident, shedding the blood of their own Baloch people.
The confessional video statement of Indian spy agent Kulbhushan Yadav in March 2016 further strengthens the case against India. Yadav, allegedly arrested red-handed, admitted to conducting activities with Baloch insurgents under India’s command, leading to the killing and maiming of Pakistani citizens. The Inter Services Public Relations of Pakistan highlighted multiple instances where India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) funded elements in Pakistan to spread unrest.
India’s double standards in counterterrorism are starkly evident. While projecting itself as a victim of terrorism on the international stage, it simultaneously supports separatist groups in Pakistan, notably in Balochistan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry and observers rightly criticize India’s inconsistent approach, highlighting the need for a unified global stance against terrorism.
Pakistani scholars emphasize India’s long history of interference in Pakistan’s affairs, dating back to the times of independence. The revelation that India views the breakup of Pakistan as in its interest further underscores the depth of its meddling in regional stability.
India’s role beyond its territorial boundaries to commit terrorism is a cause for significant concern. By destabilizing governments, especially in Pakistan, India repeatedly challenges the integrity, solidarity, and sovereignty of the nation. This pattern of behavior raises questions about India’s commitment to fostering peace in the region.
India’s efforts to tarnish Pakistan’s image globally through serious terrorism allegations, aiming to deter investments and blacklist it in international forums like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), raise serious questions about its commitment to genuine counterterrorism efforts. China, a key ally of Pakistan, opposes this double standard, emphasizing that supporting and using terrorist groups for selfish interests will backfire and harm international and regional security.
The material also sheds light on how China-aided projects, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), become targets of terror attacks orchestrated by groups supported by Pakistan’s rivals, aiming to sabotage the friendship between China and Pakistan. India’s backing of terrorism in regions like Balochistan is not only an attempt to destabilize Pakistan but also to obstruct and undermine the construction of key projects like the CPEC.
In contrast to India’s covert actions, China has been actively involved in promoting economic development in Pakistan through various projects. These initiatives aim to eliminate the root causes of terrorism and separatism by improving living standards and fostering regional stability.
Furthermore,India’s alleged involvement in supporting terrorism is not limited to its actions within the borders of Pakistan. Recent incidents reveal a transcontinental pattern of Indian interference, involving the killing of Khalistan movement activists in the USA and Canada, shedding light on the extent of India’s covert agendas and its potential impact on global stability.
In addition to the evidence presented in the previous discussion regarding India’s alleged support for terrorism in Balochistan, recent incidents in the USA and Canada highlight a broader dimension to India’s covert activities. The killing of Khalistan movement activists in these countries suggests a concerted effort by the Indian government to target individuals advocating for the rights of the Sikh community.
This transcontinental terrorism raises serious questions about India’s commitment to international norms and its respect for the sovereignty of other nations. The states concert killing of Khalistan movement activists in the USA and Canada implies a coordinated effort by the Indian government beyond its territorial boundaries, demonstrating a disregard for the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.
Furthermore, negative activities attributed to India in the UK further underscore the global impact of India’s covert agendas. While the provided material primarily focuses on India’s involvement in supporting terrorism within Pakistan, the broader context suggests a pattern of behavior that extends to different regions.
India’s double standards in counterterrorism, as discussed in the context of Pakistan, are evident in its actions on the global stage. While projecting itself as a victim of terrorism, India engages in activities that challenge the stability and sovereignty of other nations. This not only raises concerns about regional security but also prompts a reevaluation of India’s standing in the international community.
The killing of Khalistan movement activists in the USA and Canada adds a layer of complexity to India’s covert agendas. It highlights the potential far-reaching consequences of India’s actions, prompting a need for a thorough investigation into its transcontinental activities. This dimension further emphasizes the importance of a unified global stance against state-sponsored terrorism and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.
In conclusion, the evidence presented strongly suggests India’s involvement in supporting terrorism in Balochistan, raising serious questions about its international conduct. The international community needs to address this issue collectively, emphasizing the importance of unified efforts against terrorism and promoting regional stability, while scrutinizing India’s role beyond its borders in destabilizing governments and challenging the sovereignty of nations.
Dr Asif Channer
The writer is a Disaster Emergency Management Professional, Public Health Professional, Psychologist Criminologist and International Relations Expert as well as a freelance Columnist. He can be contacted at: dremergency
bwp@gmail.com