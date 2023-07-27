Thursday, July 27, 2023
Citizens to get municipal services at one click

Our Staff Reporter
July 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir Wednesday said that the Punjab government had decided to decentralize all municipal services for the convenience of citizens. To achieve this goal, he added, the local government department had established a complaints management and information system where citizens can access services with just one click. He further said that preparations had been completed to launch a helpline number 1198 through which citizens can register complaints and obtain information related to municipal services. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will soon inaugurate this system for awareness and handling of complaints about municipal services, the minister added.

