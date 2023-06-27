Apex court's verdict holds no value sans hearing in full-court: Justice Yahya

Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Tuesday remarked that the apex court’s verdict would hold no value without hearing in full court.

Court issued the order on trial of civilians in military courts following the June 23 hearing.

During hearing, Attorney General presented the list of civilians taken into custody by the military in federation and provinces, and argued that no suspect for May 9 attacks was present in the capital city. “As many as 616 suspects were taken into custody in Punjab, 172 in Sindh, and four in KP,” he added. Authorities in Balochistan, he told, did not provide any details.

The AG went on to say that 42 out of 81 women detained in Punjab post May 9 attacks were either acquitted or released on bail, adding that 39 women were in the judicial custody. “As many as 102 people are detained by the military that do not include children, journalists, or lawyers,” he added.

Justice Yahya also stressed the formation of full-court and remarked that he did not agree with the objections raised by Justice Qazi Faez Isa. “I do not deem it suitable to comment on the legal standing of SC’s proceedings,” he remarked.

He remarked that the case must be heard in full-court for harmony and balance irrespective of the objections raised by Justice Isa. “The justice system stands on public trust,” he remarked.

He went on to write that SC bench was being talked about at a time when elections were nearing. “However, the more serious thing is objections raised bench members on the bench,” he remarked.

“CJP Bandial should pay attention to objections because it is a matter of public trust,” he remarked.