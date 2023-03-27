Share:

Awami Muslim League president and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says we do not want a fight with institutions, we only want elections. Elections, he says, will be held within 90 days.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court on Monday, he said hooliganism and fascism in the country was at its peak.

“Whatever they do, victory will be ours,” the ex-minister was upbeat.

“Retired Gen Bajwa said he did not give an interview. I did not meet the former army chief. In college, he (Bajwa) was my junior,” Sheikh Rashid added.

A journalist asked him how was retired Gen Bajwa as a person? The former minister said he should put the question to retired Gen Bajwa.

Rana Sanaullah wanted a civil war in the country, Mr Ahmed said and added that he (Sanaullah) would himself fall prey to it.

Reacting to Sanaullah’s statement that either they or we would survive, Sheikh Rashid said political parties never end but many “dirty” people have got extinct. He warned Sanaullah of throwing challenge on others and expressed the fear that his end might be tragic.

He reiterated his demand for elections, either all over the country simultaneously or step by step. He said he was still standing by his statement of a plan to assassinate Imran Khan.

The former minister said “we want to make peace with the institutions on the election date. There is no fight with the army or the establishment; our struggle is against those who have plundered the wealth of the country and taken it out. Our fight is to the extent that they announce a date for elections.”