Attack on Naval Base in Turbat thwarted, all four terrorists killed

Islamabad - Security forces thwarted terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat and killed all the four militants on the spot.
“On night 25/26 March 2024, terrorists attempted to attack Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat which was thwarted due to the swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets, the ISPR said in a statement on Tuesday. Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised to support the naval troops. Synergetic & effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation.
However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Noman Fareed (age 24 years, resident of Muzaffargarh) of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.
Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the security forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on Turbat naval airbase. Due to a prompt and effective response by the security forces, terrorists were sent to hell, thus saving the country from a huge damage, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime minister also expressed the resolve to crush the specter of terrorism. The entire nation was standing with their brave security forces and paid tribute to them, he added. Also, security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in D I Khan. “On 25 March 24, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of terrorists,” the ISPR said. During the conduct of operation, after an intense fire exchange, four Terrorists including Terrorist Mustafa, Terrorist Qismat Ullah and Terrorist Islam Ud Din were sent to hell. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists. Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.