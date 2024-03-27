Attack on Naval Base in Turbat thwarted, all four terrorists killed

Islamabad - Security forces thwarted terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat and killed all the four militants on the spot.

“On night 25/26 March 2024, terrorists attempted to attack Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat which was thwarted due to the swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets, the ISPR said in a statement on Tuesday. Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised to support the naval troops. Synergetic & effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation.

However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Noman Fareed (age 24 years, resident of Muzaffargarh) of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, em­braced shahadat. San­itization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other ter­rorist found in the area.

Pakistan Armed Forc­es remain committed to eliminate the men­ace of terrorism from the country at all costs. Meanwhile, Prime Min­ister Muhammad Sheh­baz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the secu­rity forces for thwart­ing a terrorist attack on Turbat naval air­base. Due to a prompt and effective response by the security forc­es, terrorists were sent to hell, thus saving the country from a huge damage, PM Office Me­dia Wing, in a press re­lease, quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime minister also ex­pressed the resolve to crush the specter of ter­rorism. The entire na­tion was standing with their brave security forces and paid tribute to them, he added. Also, security forces killed four terrorists in an in­telligence-based oper­ation in D I Khan. “On 25 March 24, securi­ty forces conducted an intelligence based op­eration in Dera Ismail Khan District on re­ported presence of ter­rorists,” the ISPR said. During the conduct of operation, after an in­tense fire exchange, four Terrorists includ­ing Terrorist Musta­fa, Terrorist Qismat Ul­lah and Terrorist Islam Ud Din were sent to hell. The killed terrorists re­mained actively involved in numerous terrorist ac­tivities against security forces and killing of in­nocent civilians. Weap­ons, ammunition and explosives were also re­covered from killed ter­rorists. Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation is being car­ried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.