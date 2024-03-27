Wednesday, March 27, 2024
PTC acknowledged as one of Pakistan’s leading taxpayers

In 2023, PTC contributed more than Rs229b to national exchequer

Agencies
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The Government of Pakistan has honoured the Pakistan To­bacco Company Limited (PTC) for its exemplary contribution as one of the country’s highest taxpaying company. 

This recognition under­scores PTC’s steadfast com­mitment to corporate respon­sibility and its significant role in driving economic growth in Pakistan, said a news re­lease here on Tuesday.

As one of the leading mul­tinational’s operating in Pak­istan, PTC has always placed a strong emphasis on compli­ance and integrity in fulfill­ing its tax obligations. 

In 2023, PTC contributed more than Rs229 billion to the national exchequer in the form of various taxes and du­ties. Furthermore, PTC has actively participated in the country’s development en­deavours, evident through its exports exceeding $48 million in 2023. 

The company’s substantial investments for its environ­ment, social, and governance agenda underscores its dedica­tion to shaping a better tomor­row. The Government of Paki­stan’s acknowledgment to PTC as one of its highest taxpayers is a testament to the com­pany’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest stan­dards of corporate citizenship.

Agencies

