Nadra partners with Ebryx to fortify cybersecurity infrastructure

The Nadra Technologies Limited (NTL) has partnered with Ebryx Private Limited, a leading provider of cybersecurity services, to develop a more robust cyber security infrastructure.

According to a news release, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed to this effect will enable the NTL to enhance its cyber security portfolio and extend its reach in both local and international markets.

Under the agreement, the NTL will integrate custom engineering solutions from Ebryx to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities and achieve self-sufficiency in this critical technology area.

This collaboration underscores NTL’s commitment to addressing emerging cyber threats and enhancing the resilience of critical infrastructure.