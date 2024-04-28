Sunday, April 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nadra partners with Ebryx to fortify cybersecurity infrastructure

Nadra partners with Ebryx to fortify cybersecurity infrastructure
Web Desk
7:43 PM | April 28, 2024
National

The Nadra Technologies Limited (NTL) has partnered with Ebryx Private Limited, a leading provider of cybersecurity services, to develop a more robust cyber security infrastructure.

According to a news release, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed to this effect will enable the NTL to enhance its cyber security portfolio and extend its reach in both local and international markets.

Under the agreement, the NTL will integrate custom engineering solutions from Ebryx to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities and achieve self-sufficiency in this critical technology area.

This collaboration underscores NTL’s commitment to addressing emerging cyber threats and enhancing the resilience of critical infrastructure.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024