Punjab Police to thwart nefarious intentions of terrorists, evil elements: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired an important follow-up video link meeting at the Central Police Office, in which Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions regarding maintaining law & order and crime control were assigned to all supervisory officers for strict compliance. Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs and DPOs attended the meeting through video link. In the meeting, tasks were also assigned to officers for law and order, crime control under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Mapping of crime pockets, targets and timelines were finalised for elimination of robbery, dacoity, kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

The officers of Punjab Police expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for providing modern resources and patronage to the police force. In the meeting, an action plan for the eradication of criminal gangs in kasha areas, including border and tribal areas and an effective patrolling plan was discussed. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that 8 border districts including Bakker, Mainsail, Ayah Graham Yard Khan, and Rajanpur are being made more secure. Punjab Police will thwart the nefarious intentions of terrorists and evil elements together with the security agencies.

IG Punjab said that the Punjab government is equipping the Punjab police with modern equipments to eradicate crime, latest thermal cameras, night vision mounted guns, APCs, locators, quad copters will be provided to border districts police. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the construction of 10 police checkposts in Rajanpur and 9 in Rahimyar Khan will be completed within the stipulated period. IG Punjab said that Punjab has created an effective mechanism for redressal of public complaints and accountability about police, there is zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of power, violation of code of conduct, etc IG Punjab further said that the performance of the officers is being evaluated under the Performance Based Accountability System. IG Punjab directed to further improve the performance of Khidmat centres, Tahaffuz markaz, and meesaq centres. He said that the campaign against organised crime, including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, and drugs, should be intensified. AIG Development, AIG Operations, AIG Logistics, and Under Training ASPs were also present in the meeting.