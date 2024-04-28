Terrorist killed in Balochistan’s Harnai

ISLAMABAD - One terrorist was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire in Harnai district of Balochistan. According to the ISPR, on 27 April 2024, an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists in Harnai District of Balochistan. The terrorists tried to stop passenger vehicles plying on Sanjavi Road, Harnai. The security forces reacted immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed while another got injured. The timely response by the security forces thwarted the nefarious intent of the terrorists, saving innocent lives. Sanitization operation was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, said the ISPR.