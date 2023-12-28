Attock police arrest 6 anti-social elements

ATTOCK - Police have arrested six anti-social elements including five drug peddlers and one proclaimed offender and recovered 5 kg hashish and 10 litre liquor from their possession. cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Rehan Gul, Ejaz, Faheem, Qasim, Kamran (all drug peddlers) and a proclaimed offender Awais Ali. On the other, hand Rescue 1122 Attock recovered a gunny bag packed body from Barotha channel. Identity of the dead body could not be ascertained. It is worth mentioning that a few days ago four unidentified dead bodies were also recovered from Barotha channel.