Attock police arrest 6 anti-social elements

ATTOCK - Police have arrested six anti-social elements including five drug ped­dlers and one proclaimed offender and recovered 5 kg hashish and 10 litre liquor from their pos­session. cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Re­han Gul, Ejaz, Faheem, Qa­sim, Kamran (all drug ped­dlers) and a proclaimed offender Awais Ali. On the other, hand Rescue 1122 Attock recovered a gunny bag packed body from Barotha channel. Identity of the dead body could not be ascertained. It is worth mentioning that a few days ago four unidenti­fied dead bodies were also recovered from Barotha channel.