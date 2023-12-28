Consultative session on gender-responsive climate change policy held

LAHORE - In a proactive stride towards sustainable and inclusive climate action, the Women Development Department (WDD), led by Secretary Sumaira Samad, joined forces with the Environment Protection Department (EPD) to host a pivotal consultative session on Wednesday. This collaborative effort brought together key government departments, including Higher Education, Health, Irrigation, Transport, Social Welfare & Baitul Mall, Livestock & Dairy Development, Local Government, Energy, Industries, Labour, Human Rights, Agriculture, and Forest. Additionally, the session witnessed active participation from esteemed international NGOs such as UNFPA and UN Women. Secretary Sumaira Samad, addressing the session, underscored the imperative to align policies with international agreements and commitments related to gender equality and climate action. The session’s primary objectives were multifaceted, seeking to deepen the understanding of how climate change uniquely impacts men and women. It aimed to integrate gender analysis into climate change policy discussions and decision-making processes, fostering the active participation of women and marginalized groups in shaping climate policies. The event equipped policymakers and stakeholders with tools for mainstreaming gender considerations into policies, enhancing data collection, and advocating for gender-sensitive climate policies across sectors. Secretary Samad’s emphasis on aligning policies with global commitments reflects a forward-thinking approach. Integrating gender analysis into climate policies and encouraging diverse participation are crucial steps toward a more inclusive and sustainable future. The session’s focus on equipping stakeholders with tools for mainstreaming gender considerations demonstrates a commitment to addressing the specific vulnerabilities faced by women and marginalized groups in the context of climate change. This collaborative effort exemplifies the commitment of the Women Development Department to empower climate action that is not only environmentally conscious but also socially inclusive. By fostering dialogue and collaboration among diverse stakeholders, the WDD is playing a pivotal role in shaping policies that reflect a comprehensive understanding of the impact of climate change on different segments of society.