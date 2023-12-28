Hindu businessman abducted for ransom in Kashmore

KASHMORE-Despite the joint operation of the Rangers and the police, the incidents of kidnapping for ransom could not go down as bandits have now abducted a Hindu businessman in Kashmore on Wednesday. Mahesh Kumar belonged to Hindu community of Kashmore and is a prominent businessman of the city. After the incident of kidnapping, Hindu community and citizens reached the Kashmore police station in large number. The relatives of the victim said that the robbers called and demanded a huge ransom after abducting the young man. They said that the kidnappers threatened to kill the businessman if ransom is not paid. The victim is running mobile phones business in the city and the dacoits kidnapped him when he was coming home, said the family. According to the citizens, the number of abductees in the city has increased to 13 after this incident.