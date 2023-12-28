Nawaz Sharif’s return rejuvenated PML-N, says Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan was making progress during the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s previous ten­ure as the prime minister, and the jour­ney will start again with his victory in the upcoming general election.

Addressing the 17th party parliamen­tary board meeting at Model Town on Wednesday, he said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country on Oct 21 rejuvenated the party, and he would be elected as the prime minister of Pakistan for fourth time through the efforts being made by his supporters. The former premier said that the long march, staged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founding chairman in 2014 was the darkest chapter in Pakistan’s history, saying the stunt was orchestrated only to sabotage the planned visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Nawaz had served Pakistan and its people and always was striving to establish better relations with neighbouring countries, he said and add­ed that during previous tenures of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was seen with dignity and honour at international level and soon the lost dignity would be regained.

The PML-N president said that 1998 nuclear tests were conducted despite the international pressure and lucrative offers of 5 billion dollar. Shehbaz said his party loyalists did not switch sides even during testing times, adding that the party work­ers were the real asset to any political or­ganisation. “You did not even think about changing your loyalties during hardest times,” he said. PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Kha­waja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanveer and others were present.