Operation against encroachments continues on 7th day in City

LAHORE - In an effort to clear Lahore from encroachments, the district administration’s antiencroachment operations continued in various areas of the provincial capital on the seventh consecutive day, on Wednesday. During the operation conducted at Bedian Road, Jallo Mor, Daroghawala, Manga Mandi, Mugalpura, 27 encroachers were arrested, four FIRs were got registered, 76 shops were sealed, 117 signboards, 300 sheds were removed, and seven truck-load of confiscated items were shifted to junkyard. In the seven days of the operation, a total of 835 arrests have been made, 89 FIRs were got registered, 2,138 structures, including signboards and sheds have been demolished. Moreover, 903 shops and restaurants have been sealed, 30 trucks of belongings, including 4 handcarts, have been seized. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media that currently anti encroachment operations were carried out at various points of the city. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), police and other departments were also taking part in the anti-encroachment operation. Rafia Haider said that as per instructions given by the CM Punjab, the operation against encroachment will continue. The operation will persist to ensure smooth traffic flow on busy roads. No leniency will be shown towards those involved in encroachments, she warned. The DC appealed to the public to report encroachment if reoccur in any area after the operation. She urged citizens and traders to cooperate with the authorities in this regard. Anti-encroachment operations being conducted impartially across city’s six divisions Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Police’s ongoing anti-encroachment operations resulted in the registration of 218 cases and apprehension of 969 accused. He stated that 29 cases were registered in City Division, 29 in Cantt, 10 in Civil Lines, 28 in Sadar, 107 in Iqbal Town, and 15 in Model Town. Correspondingly, 216 individuals were arrested in City Division, 231 in Cantt, 73 in Civil Lines, 144 in Sadar, 211 in Iqbal Town, and 33 in Model Town. Bilal Siddique Kamyana affirmed Lahore Police’s wholehearted support to the district government’s concerted effort to eradicate encroachments. The anti-encroachment operations are being conducted impartially across the city’s six divisions. In addition to removing encroachments, legal action is being taken against illegal occupants during the operation, he added. He emphasized the importance of responsible citizenship, urging people to refrain from encroachment. The CCPO underscored that encroachments not only disrupt public order but also mar the urban landscape. The removal of encroachments is expected to enhance traffic flow and contribute to the overall aesthetic improvement of the city, he added.