Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman honours Rashid Malik for winning titles in Thailand

Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman honours Rashid Malik for winning titles in Thailand
Azhar Khan
December 28, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Af­fairs Punjab, Shahid Zaman, ex­tended his heartfelt appreciation to Pakistan’s ITF Seniors cham­pion, Rashid Malik, for recently clinching two prestigious titles in Pattaya, Thailand. 

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab Sha­hid Zaman commended Malik’s achievements and conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming ITF World Tennis Masters in Mexico. Recognizing Malik as a true tennis lumi­nary of Paki­stan, Shahid Zaman said, “Malik is a re­markable ten­nis champion who has not only served our national tennis in his younger years but continues to bring international accolades to Pakistan in ITF Seniors. 

“I extend my warm congratula­tions to Mr. Malik for his recent triumphs (two titles) in Pattaya, Thailand. I am optimistic that he will exhibit his best game at the ITF World Tennis Masters in Mexico, aiming for another pres­tigious title,” added the Secretary Sports Punjab. 

Power consumers likely to pay add’l Rs40b as Rs4.66/unit hike in tariff on the cards

Emphasising Malik’s dual role as both a distinguished player and a highly professional coach, Shahid Zaman praised Malik’s dedication to the sport and his invaluable contributions to Paki­stani tennis. He expressed the belief that having such dedicated athletes and coaches across all sports could elevate Pakistan’s standing in international sports. 

As a gesture of farewell, PLTA Sec­retary and renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) bid adieu to Shahid Zaman, highlighting his visionary leadership and sports­manship. Malik acknowledged Shahid Zaman’s instrumental role in transforming the PLTA into an international-grade facility, provid­ing tennis players with state-of-the-art courts. 

He also commended Shahid Zaman’s overall impact on the sports infrastructure in Punjab, enhancing its professionalism and standards. “I wish Shahid Zaman success in his future en­deavors. I express confidence that wherever Mr. Shahid Zaman goes, he will continue to elevate and improve the departments he leads,” Malik concluded.

Gohar for proper incentisization of public sector to ensure inclusive growth

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703649912.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023