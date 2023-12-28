Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman honours Rashid Malik for winning titles in Thailand

LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Af­fairs Punjab, Shahid Zaman, ex­tended his heartfelt appreciation to Pakistan’s ITF Seniors cham­pion, Rashid Malik, for recently clinching two prestigious titles in Pattaya, Thailand.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab Sha­hid Zaman commended Malik’s achievements and conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming ITF World Tennis Masters in Mexico. Recognizing Malik as a true tennis lumi­nary of Paki­stan, Shahid Zaman said, “Malik is a re­markable ten­nis champion who has not only served our national tennis in his younger years but continues to bring international accolades to Pakistan in ITF Seniors.

“I extend my warm congratula­tions to Mr. Malik for his recent triumphs (two titles) in Pattaya, Thailand. I am optimistic that he will exhibit his best game at the ITF World Tennis Masters in Mexico, aiming for another pres­tigious title,” added the Secretary Sports Punjab.

Emphasising Malik’s dual role as both a distinguished player and a highly professional coach, Shahid Zaman praised Malik’s dedication to the sport and his invaluable contributions to Paki­stani tennis. He expressed the belief that having such dedicated athletes and coaches across all sports could elevate Pakistan’s standing in international sports.

As a gesture of farewell, PLTA Sec­retary and renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) bid adieu to Shahid Zaman, highlighting his visionary leadership and sports­manship. Malik acknowledged Shahid Zaman’s instrumental role in transforming the PLTA into an international-grade facility, provid­ing tennis players with state-of-the-art courts.

He also commended Shahid Zaman’s overall impact on the sports infrastructure in Punjab, enhancing its professionalism and standards. “I wish Shahid Zaman success in his future en­deavors. I express confidence that wherever Mr. Shahid Zaman goes, he will continue to elevate and improve the departments he leads,” Malik concluded.