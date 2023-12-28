Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman honours Rashid Malik for winning titles in Thailand

LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Shahid Zaman, extended his heartfelt appreciation to Pakistan’s ITF Seniors champion, Rashid Malik, for recently clinching two prestigious titles in Pattaya, Thailand.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman commended Malik’s achievements and conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming ITF World Tennis Masters in Mexico. Recognizing Malik as a true tennis luminary of Pakistan, Shahid Zaman said, “Malik is a remarkable tennis champion who has not only served our national tennis in his younger years but continues to bring international accolades to Pakistan in ITF Seniors.
“I extend my warm congratulations to Mr. Malik for his recent triumphs (two titles) in Pattaya, Thailand. I am optimistic that he will exhibit his best game at the ITF World Tennis Masters in Mexico, aiming for another prestigious title,” added the Secretary Sports Punjab.
Emphasising Malik’s dual role as both a distinguished player and a highly professional coach, Shahid Zaman praised Malik’s dedication to the sport and his invaluable contributions to Pakistani tennis. He expressed the belief that having such dedicated athletes and coaches across all sports could elevate Pakistan’s standing in international sports.
As a gesture of farewell, PLTA Secretary and renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) bid adieu to Shahid Zaman, highlighting his visionary leadership and sportsmanship. Malik acknowledged Shahid Zaman’s instrumental role in transforming the PLTA into an international-grade facility, providing tennis players with state-of-the-art courts.
He also commended Shahid Zaman’s overall impact on the sports infrastructure in Punjab, enhancing its professionalism and standards. “I wish Shahid Zaman success in his future endeavors. I express confidence that wherever Mr. Shahid Zaman goes, he will continue to elevate and improve the departments he leads,” Malik concluded.