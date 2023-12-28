Sukkur Barrage to remain closed for 15 days

SUKKUR-Sukkur Barrage, Pakistan’s largest irrigation system announced to close for 15 days for maintenance and cleaning. Barrage administration has announced that all seven off-taking canals of the barrage would closed from January 6th till January 20, 2024. The gates of the barrage would be closed for annual cleaning and renovation of the structure, the barrage authority announced. Annual renovation work of the barrage will begin as the water level will drop in the waterworks, Incharge Control Room of the Sukkur Barrage, Abdul Aziz Soomro said on Wednesday. The barrage authority earlier said that the supply of drinking water to citizens from canals would be affected during the annual closure. The citizens and the city administration were advised to store water. The waterworks were completed its 90 years after its inauguration on January 13 last year since its inauguration in 1932 by the British Viceroy of India Lord Wellington.