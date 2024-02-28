Police held 37 outlaws including 16 drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested 16 drug peddlers and recovered 8,182 gram heroin, 2,870 gram hashish, 20 liters liquor and 110 gram Ice from their possession, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Kohsar, Margalla, Shalimar, Golra, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sangjani, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Kirpa, Lohi Bher, Nilore and Bani Gala police stations team arrested 16 accused and recovered 8,182 gram heroin, 2,870 gram hashish, 20 liters liquor and 110 gram Ice from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities. He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 21 outlaws including seven professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Tanveer Ul Haq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Munir and Waseem and recovered valuables from their possession. The Kohsar police team arrested two accused namely Usman and recovered 20 liter liquor from his possession. Likewise, the Margalla police team arrested an accused namely Nazeer Masih and recovered 115 gram heroin from his possession. The Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Pervez and recovered 590 gram heroin from his possession. The Golra police team arrested 03 accused namely Muhammad Faisal, Tanveer and Muhammad Maqsood and recovered 1240 gram heroin and one dagger from their possession. Similarly, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Amin and recovered 1090 gram hashish from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Naseer Khan and Manzar Khan and recovered 2430 gram heroin and 110 gram Ice from their possession. The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Rafi Ullah and recovered 1090 gram heroin from his possession. Moreover, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Zabta Khan and recovered 1260 gram hashish from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Mustafa Sherazi and recovered 150 gram heroin from his possession. The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahbaz and recovered 510 gram hashish from his possession. The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Siddique involved in illegally selling diesel. Furthermore, the Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Yasir Ali and recovered 297 gram heroin from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shafaat and recovered 519 gram heroin from his possession. The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahbaz and recovered 1,310 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.