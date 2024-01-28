IT Ministry lauds role of SIFC for increasing FDI in country

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Umar Saif has appreciated the role of Special Investment Facilitation Council in increasing foreign direct investment in the country.

He said this during an interactive session organized by Pakistan Software Houses Association in Lahore.

The Minister said SIFC would prove to be a great support for the upcoming elected government in the process of building and developing the country.

Umar Saif highlighted that the establishment of the Telecom Tribunal would lead to faster and more efficient resolution of disputes, contributing to the overall advancement of the telecom industry.

He expressed the government's goal to reduce mobile phone imports by promoting the manufacturing of affordable and high-quality cell phones within Pakistan.

Umar Saif said that the first standardized quality test for the 75,000 information technology graduates would be conducted soon and the successful students would be offered jobs through the Industry Placement Program.

He expressed confidence that 5G services in the country would be launched by July-August in current year, and 300MHz spectrum would be offered for auction.

Umar Saif said that the government launched a project to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centers across the country that would be equipped with the latest facilities for freelancers and startups.