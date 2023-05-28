Imran appoints Raoof Hassan as PTI’s Central Information Secretary

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has appointed Raoof Has­san as Central Information Secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf. Raoof is the brother of Fawad Hassan who had previously served as princi­pal secretary of his political rival and former PM Nawaz Sharif. PTI Additional Sec­retary General Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday issued the notification of Raoof Hasan’s appointment as PTI Central Information Secretary. Omar Ayub Khan issued the notification with the approval of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.