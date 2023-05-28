Imran appoints Raoof Hassan as PTI’s Central Information Secretary

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has appointed Raoof Hassan as Central Information Secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf. Raoof is the brother of Fawad Hassan who had previously served as principal secretary of his political rival and former PM Nawaz Sharif. PTI Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday issued the notification of Raoof Hasan’s appointment as PTI Central Information Secretary. Omar Ayub Khan issued the notification with the approval of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.