Nearly 50,000 railway workers in Austria will hold a one-day "warning strike" across the country on Monday after they failed to reach a collective labor agreement with their employers.

Trade unions in the country decided to go on strike after the railway workers and employers could not reach a deal in the 5th session of the long-standing collective bargaining agreement.

National, regional and international train services will be suspended for one day across the country due to the strikes.

The Vida, a trade union that represents the workers in the ongoing talks, demands an increase in workers' salaries by €400 ($417) per month.

On the other hand, the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, which participated in the negotiations on behalf of the employers, finds the proposed increase high and does not compromise on its €200 increase and one-time €1,000 premium offer.